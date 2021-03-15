Texas Power Co. Griddy Files For Ch. 11 After Winter Storm

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Texas electrical supplier Griddy Energy filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court Monday, blaming the state electrical grid manager for the pricing spikes during February's winter storm that has the company facing customer and state lawsuits. In a press release Monday, Griddy said it will file a Chapter 11 plan releasing its former customers from unpaid electric bills and blaming grid manager the Electric Reliability Council of Texas for the pricing spikes that saw some of its customers charged hundreds or even thousands of dollars a day for electricity during the storm. "The actions of ERCOT destroyed our...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS