NM High Court Says Med Mal Damages Cap Is Constitutional

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- The New Mexico Supreme Court Monday kept in place the state's $600,000 cap on medical malpractice damages, overturning a lower court's ruling that found the cap violated the state constitution's right to trial by jury. The five-judge panel said the district court was wrong to deny a motion by Dr. Rebecca C. Okun and Women's Specialists of New Mexico LTD to make a $2.6 million medical malpractice judgment conform to the $600,000 cap on nonmedical, nonpunitive damages in Medical Malpractice Act actions. "We hold that the [Medical Malpractice Act] nonmedical, nonpunitive damages cap does not violate Article II, Section 12, and...

