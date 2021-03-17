How Cos. Can Build Effective Data Privacy Appeals Processes

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- As state legislatures continue to introduce and debate data protection bills, businesses are constantly having to reassess whether they need to amend their compliance programs to account for new cybersecurity obligations or consumer data privacy rights, e.g., the right to access, correct or delete personal data. Finding commonality among the states' disparate data protection requirements is key for businesses to streamline their compliance programs, and one requirement in particular — maintaining a formal data privacy rights appeals process — is gaining significant traction within various states. Accordingly, businesses should build a comprehensive appeals program that satisfies multiple state requirements. However, there...

