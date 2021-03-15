$5M Settlement Ends Decadelong NJ Pollution Suit

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday signed off on a $5 million settlement to end claims that PPG Industries Inc. allowed chromium and other metals to pollute areas of Jersey City, closing out more than a decade of litigation from homeowners who allege they were affected. The deal resolves claims by a class led by Leticia Malave, and comes five years after the $10 million deal that ended claims against Honeywell International Inc. in the same suit. PPG will put $5 million in an escrow account for the settlement fund, of which $1.25 million will go to class counsel, plus $243,098...

