Ugg Maker Settles 'Fluff Yeah Slide' IP Row With Steve Madden

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 11:51 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Sunday dismissed a trade dress and design patent infringement lawsuit launched by the maker of Ugg boots against Steve Madden Ltd. over "Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide" slip-on sandals, after learning that the parties settled the dispute last week. In a one-page order, U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin tossed Deckers Outdoor Corp.'s April suit accusing Steve Madden of creating and selling fuzzy slip-on sandals that closely resemble the Fluff Yeah slides. The parties filed a notice of pending settlement March 9. "For the past several months the parties have been negotiating the terms of the settlement...

