'Close Your Legs' Judge Settles Fees Suit From Ex-Atty

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey state judge has settled claims that he failed to pay his onetime attorney for work on his suit against the state judiciary and an ethics case that led to his ouster for asking a sexual assault accuser whether she closed her legs, according to a Monday filing. In a stipulation of dismissal with prejudice, ex-Superior Court Judge John F. Russo Jr. and attorney David F. Corrigan indicated that they had reached a settlement in Corrigan's state action alleging that the former jurist owed his firm $60,480 in legal fees. The terms of the deal were not immediately...

