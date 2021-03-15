Texas Senate Approves $5.1B Cut To Storm Energy Costs

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Texas Senate on Monday approved a bill that would require the state's primary grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., to retroactively cut about $5.1 billion in charges it passed on to providers during February's winter storm that left millions without power for days. S.B. 2142, which was introduced Monday morning and approved 27-3 by the Senate less than 12 hours later, directs the Public Utility Commission and ERCOT to retroactively correct prices during a 32-hour period starting at midnight on Feb. 18 and ending at 9 a.m. Feb. 19. During that time, ERCOT kept maximum wholesale prices...

