Construction Co. To Pay $1M Over Worker Kickback Scheme

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey construction company will pay $1 million to seven workers it was accused of forcing to kick back cash, leading to state wage violations, the state Attorney General's Office said Monday. The Attorney General's Office announced that a UniMak LLC payroll manager had forced workers to kick back portions of their paychecks, resulting in their making less than required under New Jersey's Prevailing Wage Act. The law sets a minimum rate for workers on public projects. "New Jersey's Prevailing Wage Act is intended to safeguard the interests and well-being of workers on public projects and prevent unfair competition among...

