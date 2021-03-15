Parts Maker To Pay OFAC $216K Over Iran Sanctions Breach

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A Cleveland-based manufacturer of commercial and industrial products has agreed to pay more than $216,000 for making shipments to European countries that were ultimately destined for Iran, amounting to "apparent violations" of federal regulations prohibiting trade with the Mideast nation, the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control announced Monday. UniControl Inc., whose products include instruments used for heating and ventilation systems, made 21 shipments of so-called airflow pressure switches between July 2013 and March 2017, 19 of which the company had "reason to know" would be exported to Iran, and two over which the company "had actual knowledge" that Iran would...

