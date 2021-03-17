ITC Seems Unlikely To Stay Investigations For Parallel IPRs

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Ocado Group PLC's recent attempt to obtain a rare stay of a U.S. International Trade Commission investigation[1] pending resolution of its early-filed petitions for inter partes review was denied, signaling an advantage to complainants at the ITC. The administrative law judge's order denying Ocado's motion acknowledges the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's recent trend of using factors derived from its 2020 Apple Inc. v. Fintiv Inc. decision to deny IPR petitions filed against patents asserted in the ITC — and its potential advantage to complainants — but suggests that the PTAB, not the ITC, should adjust its practices. Whether the PTAB...

