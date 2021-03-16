Vectrus Says Air Force Overpaid For $557M Support Deal

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Vectrus has told the Court of Federal Claims that the Air Force treated its bid for a $557.5 million base support contract unfairly, saying the Air Force "inexplicably" chose rival KBR's more expensive proposal. The Air Force engaged in "blatant disparate treatment" of bids by Vectrus Systems Corp. and KBR unit Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc., finding ways to downgrade Vectrus' proposal and to attribute non-existent advantages to KBR's bid. Additionally, the Air Force wrongly ignored KBR's "unreasonably high" pricing, Vectrus said in a Dec. 30 complaint unsealed on Monday. "Each of these errors is independently sufficient to upend the Air...

