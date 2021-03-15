Protester Says Army Irrationally Switched $257M Deal To Rival

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- The original awardee of a $257.1 million U.S. Army logistics support task order has urged the Court of Federal Claims to award it the deal again, saying an earlier decision that resulted in the order switching to a rival was "irrational." The U.S. Government Accountability Office's ruling that the Army shouldn't have upwardly adjusted Vectrus Mission Solutions Corp.'s proposed price to account for costs Vectrus said it would absorb was an irrational decision that effectively forced the Army to ignore the risks and cost realism of Vectrus' bid, VS2 LLC said in a March 4 complaint unsealed Monday. "To do so,...

