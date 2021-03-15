Vitamin C Price-Fixing Case: Round 2 At The 2nd Circ.

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Vitamin C importers will go before the Second Circuit on Wednesday for another shot at preserving a $147 million price-fixing judgment against a pair of Chinese exporters, who say their actions were required by their country's regulators. This is the circuit's second time hearing the case, after a 2018 remand from the U.S. Supreme Court that upended an earlier ruling by the Second Circuit that tossed a district court's award. The penalty is opposed by China's Ministry of Commerce, known as MOFCOM, which has held throughout the legal fight that the country's laws required the exporters to engage in price-fixing. The high...

