Express Scripts Fights Workers' Cert. Bid In 'Manager' OT Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts Inc. has told a New Jersey federal court that workers designated as "managers" can't move forward as a conditional collective on claims that the pharmacy benefit management company misclassified them as exempt from overtime, arguing that the workers haven't shown their situations were similar enough. In a filing Monday opposing conditional certification, Express Scripts claimed that the former employee who brought the proposed class and collective action hadn't established that there was a similarly situated group of "managers" who faced the same alleged Fair Labor Standards Act and New Jersey wage law overtime violations. "Plaintiff seeks certification of an...

