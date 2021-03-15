Atty Death Shouldn't Stall Patent Damages Trial, Plaintiff Says

Law360 (March 15, 2021, 11:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas lighting company asked a federal court not to delay a damages retrial in a $59 million patent dispute over light sensors despite the sudden death of one of its rival's attorneys, arguing Monday that he only got involved in the case recently and never took a deposition in its 13-year history. On Thursday, defendant Renesas Electronics America Inc., formerly known as Intersil Corp., asked the Texas federal court to push the April 5 trial back 60 days so that it can find another attorney who can "come up to speed on the case and to try to fulfill the...

