5th Circ. Won't Disturb Michaels' Win In Race Bias Arbitration

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit rejected a fired worker's bid to overturn her loss in a race bias arbitration against Michaels Stores Inc., saying the argument that the arbitrator willfully ignored the law wasn't a valid basis to set aside the decision. A three-judge panel Monday turned down former human resources employee Tiffany Jones' dispute of an arbitral ruling in the arts and craft giant's favor, saying she couldn't overturn the arbitration award because she hadn't invoked any of the Federal Arbitration Act's quartet of reasons for vacating an arbitration decision. Jones, who is Black, argued that the arbitrator was aware of applicable...

