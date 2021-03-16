3 Car Loans Firms Collapse Under FCA Restrictions

Law360, London (March 16, 2021, 1:26 PM GMT) -- Three car financing companies have filed for insolvency proceedings a month after the Financial Conduct Authority placed restrictions on their business, citing serious concerns about their financial health. The FCA said on Tuesday that the businesses appointed administrators on Monday. Raedex Consortium Ltd., Rent 2 Own Cars Ltd. and Buy 2 Let Cars were involved in a car lease investment scheme. The watchdog said the companies went into administration after the FCA uncovered "serious concerns" about Raedex's finances. Raedex is the holding company of Buy 2 Let Cars and Rent 2 Own Cars and was the only one authorized by the...

