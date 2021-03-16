Judge Says NM Oil-Spill Suit Can't Supersede State's Cleanup

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico judge tossed a lawsuit seeking to push the U.S. Air Force to expedite its timetable for cleaning up a decades-old oil spill, ruling that the court should not disturb the ongoing remediation process between officials and state regulators. U.S. District Judge James O. Browning wrote Monday that the lawsuit — brought by a coalition of advocates who represent residents of the area surrounding the spill — would interfere with the New Mexico Environment Department's efforts to implement its own corrective actions. "The plaintiffs' attempts to argue that their lawsuit is something other than a collateral attack on the...

