Tilray Investor Sues Over $3.8B Pot Industry Megamerger

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- Cannabis giant Tilray has been hit with an investor suit accusing the Canadian company and its brass of misleading investors about a proposed CA$5 billion ($3.8 billion) merger to create what it says would be the world's largest cannabis enterprise. In the suit, filed Monday in Manhattan federal court, Tilray shareholder Patricia Violini alleges the company had filed an incomplete and misleading preliminary proxy statement urging shareholders to sign off on the company's plan to merge with Aphria Inc. and create an entity with an equity value of roughly $3.8 billion. Tilray and Aphria announced their plan to merge in December....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS