Gerber, Others Oppose Consolidating Baby Food Toxins Suits

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A bid to consolidate in New York's Eastern District numerous potential class actions against baby food makers for alleged high levels of toxic metals is being opposed by some of the companies, including Gerber, which argue their suits shouldn't be lumped in with the suits against Hain Celestial Group. Gerber Products Co., Plum Public Benefit Corp. and Nurture Inc. — as well as Michelle Walls, one of the plaintiffs who sued them — asked the judge Monday not to combine the lawsuits in which they're defendants with the ones against Hain. While Hain doesn't oppose the consolidation, it too asked the...

