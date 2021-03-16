Home Health Aide Wants Sanctions For Doc Forgery In OT Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A home health care worker demanded sanctions against her employer after accusing the company of "fraud" and "intentional misconduct" for forging her signature on an arbitration agreement in an attempt to muzzle her unpaid wages suit, according to a New York federal court filing. Named plaintiff Marina Abramovich said Monday that the court should sanction Magic Home Care LLC and terminate the case in her favor over what she described as the home care company's brazen, criminal fraud to dismantle the proposed class and collective action and compel her into arbitration, the motion said. "[Magic Home Care] took its abusive practices...

