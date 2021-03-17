Pa. Court Questions Its Role In Ordering Brownfield Cleanup

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- Members of a Pennsylvania appeals court cast doubt during oral arguments on Wednesday over whether they could exercise authority under the state constitution's environmental rights provision to order regulators to implement a long-stalled plan to remediate a former Philadelphia-area industrial site. A regional environmental advocacy group is asking the state's Commonwealth Court to order regulators to move forward with an interim plan developed more than a decade ago to begin addressing high concentrations of industrial solvents in the ground at the Chester County site as it faces a planned residential redevelopment. But judges suggested during Wednesday's en banc arguments that ordering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS