Fla. Judge Axes Insurer's Suit Over $25M Car Accident

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday tossed National Specialty Insurance Co.'s lawsuit seeking to duck covering a $24.6 million judgment against a south Florida freight company in a car accident-related wrongful death suit, saying an ongoing state court action will resolve the same issue. U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga axed the carrier's declarative judgment suit against its policyholder South Florida Transport Services Corp., saying the coverage dispute presented in the case is already pending in an underlying state court suit, so there is no benefit in wasting resources by going over it in federal court. "NSIC is now a party...

