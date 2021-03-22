Disgraced Pa. Atty Gets Up To 23 Years In Client Theft Case

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A disgraced Philadelphia-area attorney was sentenced Monday to serve as many as 23 years in state prison after his conviction and a subsequent guilty plea on fraud charges for bilking clients, as well as his own ex-wife and former mother-in-law, out of tens of thousands of dollars. Joshua Janis, 40, was slapped with an 11-to-23-year sentence based on a string of charges brought by Chester County prosecutors in recent years alleging that the attorney accepted some $90,000 in payment from more than two dozen clients for legal work he never performed. Janis, who operated his own practice in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, was...

