DraftKings Scores $1.1B In Convertible Notes Offering

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Fantasy sports and gambling company DraftKings said Tuesday it raised $1.1 billion in an upsized convertible notes offering, making it one of several such companies to raise funds using that method in 2021. The 0% interest notes, which were increased from plans Monday to sell $1 billion, can be converted to common stock under certain conditions at an initial rate of $94.85 per share, a premium of about 40% to its closing stock price Monday, DraftKings Inc. said in the statement. Investors have a 13-day option to buy an additional $165 million in notes, it added. "The company intends to use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS