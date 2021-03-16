Job Applicant Says Manscaped Stole His April Fool's Idea

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A job applicant for a social media manager role at Manscaped Inc. said that the male grooming startup violated copyright law by stealing his idea for an April Fool's Day marketing gag that he submitted as part of the interview process. In a complaint filed Friday in California federal court, Sean Farrell claimed that he pitched Manscaped on the idea of announcing a fake dating app that would allow users to match with people who are "clean cut below the belt." Farrell never got the social media job, so he said he was surprised to see the company roll out a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS