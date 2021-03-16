Senators Revive Effort To Rein In Security Tariff Power

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Seven U.S. senators reintroduced legislation on Monday that would give lawmakers a bigger role in deciding whether to restrict trade on the basis of national security by reshaping a Cold War-era law used by former President Donald Trump to set tariffs on steel and aluminum. Trump's use of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act to restrict steel and aluminum imports in 2018 touched off a fierce debate on Capitol Hill over the wide authority given to the executive branch. Past efforts to alter Section 232 ultimately fizzled out, but a new coalition spearheaded by Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, is now...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS