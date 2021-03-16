Reinvent's Third Skadden-Led SPAC Raises $850M

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A third blank-check company from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga founder Mark Pincus, Reinvent Technology Partners Y, went public Tuesday after pricing an initial $850 million public offering with help from Skadden and underwriters' counsel Ropes & Gray. Reinvent Technology Partners Y sold 85 million units at $10 each late Monday, and its units started trading Tuesday on the Nasdaq under the symbol RTPYU, according to a press release. Blank-check companies, also known as special-purpose acquisition companies, are shell entities that raise money through initial public offerings in order to acquire a private company and then take it public. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS