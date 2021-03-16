Ill. Justices Weigh If $14B Bond Suit Was Rightly Revived

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Illinois' governor urged the state Supreme Court on Tuesday to restore a trial court order blocking a lawsuit over $14.3 billion in state bonds that a conservative think tank CEO claims were issued unconstitutionally, arguing that an intermediate appellate panel incorrectly revived his petition. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other state officials told the state's top justices during oral arguments that a lower appellate panel interpreted the state code of civil procedure too generously when it found that Illinois Policy Institute CEO John Tillman had presented grounds reasonable enough to proceed with claims that state bonds issued in 2003 and 2017...

