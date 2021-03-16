Dish, Sling Lose Bid To Revive PTAB Reviews Of Streaming IP

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday shot down appeals from Sling TV LLC and Dish Network LLC of Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions terminating two inter partes reviews of Realtime Adaptive Streaming's patents just before final decisions were due in both cases. In a nonprecedential decision, a three-judge panel said the direct appeals and mandamus petitions in both cases failed. The panel said U.S. Patent No. 8,934,535 had been invalidated in another proceeding, which mooted the appeal. The panel then said it didn't have authority to review the other IPR involving U.S. Patent No. 8,867,610, since the court's termination decision isn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS