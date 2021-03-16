Walmart Fired Worker For Complaints About Racist Boss: Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Walmart fired a Black former supervisor in retaliation for complaining that his boss used racial slurs and made inappropriate comments to his mixed-race daughter, according to a suit removed to Massachusetts federal court Tuesday. Marc Brown, who worked for Walmart from February 2016 until March 2019, said he was promoted several times before working under a supervisor who harassed him and treated Black workers differently than their white counterparts. The supervisor "required workers of color to perform the majority of the manual labor in the store while referring to it as '[N-word] work,'" according to the suit, which was first filed in...

