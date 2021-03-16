West Palm Beach Atty Admits To Ignoring Client's Case

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 1:02 PM EDT) -- A West Palm Beach attorney, along with the Florida Bar, asked the state Supreme Court on Monday to approve a conditional guilty plea for consent judgment over the attorney's failure to respond to and prosecute a client's case. John Lance Armstrong is facing disciplinary action from the Florida Bar amounting to a public reprimand, required attendance to ethics school and around $7,000 in restitution to the client and Bar fees. In October 2017, Armstrong was hired for $5,000 to represent a client, Harry Shirvanian, in a civil case. He subsequently filed a lawsuit on behalf of his client in December 2017 in Broward...

