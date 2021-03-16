BitMEX CEO To Surrender On Money Laundering Charges

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Singapore-based CEO of BitMEX has agreed to surrender to U.S. authorities early next month on charges he helped the offshore cryptocurrency derivatives exchange evade anti-money laundering rules, according to a filing in New York federal court on Tuesday. Under the terms of a proposed agreement with prosecutors, Arthur Hayes, 35, would fly to Hawaii to voluntarily surrender on April 6 and be released on $10 million bond secured by $1 million in cash. After making his initial appearance in Hawaii and quarantining, Hayes, a New York native married to a Singaporean citizen, will return to Singapore and travel to New...

