Gordon Rees Adds IP, Product Liability Litigator As Partner

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP has added an experienced litigator who practices law in Connecticut and New York to its commercial litigation, intellectual property and product liability practice groups. Anthony Corleto, who was previously a partner at Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP in Stamford, Connecticut, joined Gordon Rees as a partner earlier this month and will be based out of the firm's Westchester, New York, office, the firm said Tuesday. Don Derrico, managing partner of Gordon Rees' Westchester office, said in a Tuesday statement that they are "very excited" to have Corleto joining the firm. "He's an extremely talented...

