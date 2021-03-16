Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Liebowitz Copyright Client Says It Was Not 'Complicit'

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A former client of alleged "copyright troll" Richard Liebowitz is urging a Pennsylvania federal judge not to hold the company "complicit" in his "outrageous conduct," arguing that it was ignorant of the attorney's disciplinary woes.

Three weeks after a federal judge ruled that ad agency Adlife Marketing & Communications knowingly hired an attorney with "a well-documented history of serious misconduct," the company and its new legal team urged the court to reconsider.

In a filing Monday, Adlife said Liebowitz had defied a court order that required him to notify all current clients about a scathing set of sanctions issued in New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!