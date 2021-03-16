Ex-Liebowitz Copyright Client Says It Was Not 'Complicit'

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A former client of alleged "copyright troll" Richard Liebowitz is urging a Pennsylvania federal judge not to hold the company "complicit" in his "outrageous conduct," arguing that it was ignorant of the attorney's disciplinary woes. Three weeks after a federal judge ruled that ad agency Adlife Marketing & Communications knowingly hired an attorney with "a well-documented history of serious misconduct," the company and its new legal team urged the court to reconsider. In a filing Monday, Adlife said Liebowitz had defied a court order that required him to notify all current clients about a scathing set of sanctions issued in New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS