Commerce Tees Up Duties On Chinese Chassis

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday announced its final determination that the Chinese government is inappropriately subsidizing exported chassis, setting up import duties if U.S. producers can show that they have been competitively harmed by the influx. Tuesday's announcement comes on the same day that the U.S. International Trade Commission held a public hearing to determine whether the imported chassis from China, which is used in the transportation of cargo containers, is threatening the viability of the U.S. industry. The ITC is set to release its final determination on that question by the end of April. If it decides in...

