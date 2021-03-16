Texas A&M Can't End PETA's Bus Ad Denial Lawsuit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday refused to throw out a lawsuit by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Inc. alleging it was unconstitutional for Texas A&M University to block a bus ad targeting the school's canine muscular dystrophy laboratory and featuring a drooling golden retriever. The judge didn't buy Texas A&M's argument that the case had to be thrown out under the 1974 U.S. Supreme Court opinion in Lehman v. City of Shaker Heights, which the university cited as fully in support of its policy forbidding ads that feature "political campaigns and viewpoints or endorsements." U.S. District Judge Gary H. Miller...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS