Md. Court Won't Undo $1.8M Award In Botched Surgery Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Maryland appeals court has affirmed a $1.8 million award in a suit accusing a doctor of botching a woman's spinal surgery, which caused permanent disabilities, saying defense counsel's attempt to attack the credibility of a key medical expert witness was properly rejected by the trial judge. A three-judge Court of Special Appeals panel on Monday upheld the Montgomery County Circuit Court's final judgment in a suit accusing orthopedic surgeon Dr. Navinder Sethi of bungling patient Patricia Bent's spinal surgery, which left her with nerve damage and permanent disabilities. Following a May 2019 trial, the jury had found that Sethi breached...

