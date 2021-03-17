Ex-Drinker Biddle Atty's Pa. License Revived After 2-Year Ban

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 4:13 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney who used to work for the firm formerly known as Drinker Biddle had his Pennsylvania law license reinstated by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, bringing him back after a two-year suspension. Benjamin Hart Perkel can practice law in Pennsylvania again, the court ruled on Monday, accepting a recommendation from the state disciplinary board. Perkel's license was suspended in 2015 after he admitted to overbilling clients while he worked for what was then Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. Perkel could not be reached for comment. Perkel, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, testified at a reinstatement hearing in September...

