Tech Salesman Tells Jury Sprinklr Fired Him For Pay Request

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A former top-ranked salesperson for tech platform Sprinklr began his Zoom trial against the company on Monday with a claim that he was fired when he asked for his commission from a $50 million Microsoft deal. Former salesman Joseph Dries is suing Sprinklr, which monitors social media on behalf of businesses, over his August 2019 firing. Formerly in charge of the sales relationship with Microsoft — Sprinklr's biggest customer — Dries says he is owed some $310,000 in commission, plus the value of 15,000 stock options after his firing. Dries said that after he poured time into the deal and conceived a key...

