Sequential Brands Hit With Class Action On Heels Of SEC Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- A securities class action filed Tuesday in California federal court claims that Sequential Brands Group "recklessly" omitted losses from its quarterly reporting between 2016 and 2017, which battered the apparel company's stock when "the truth" was ultimately revealed. The lawsuit echoes one filed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in December, claiming that the owner of consumer brands — including the Jessica Simpson Collection — postponed reporting over $304 million of so-called goodwill impairment over the roughly one-year period. The investors claim that the ultimate revelations of the goodwill impairment, as well as news of the SEC's lawsuit itself, sent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS