Cannabis Co. Downplayed Merger Issues, Investors Say

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors has filed suit against Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., alleging it downplayed the risks and complications of its acquisition of a hemp company and saw stock prices fall more than 30% when the merger hit a snag and strained capital reserves. Marvin Gong said in Tuesday's complaint that the Canadian company — which has a portfolio of packaged goods products including the Forest Remedies, Neptune Wellness and Mood Ring brands — and its brass made false and misleading statements in reports, releases and public statements throughout the class period that artificially inflated the price of Neptune securities....

