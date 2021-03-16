Spirit AeroSystems Beats Ex-Manager's Race Bias Case

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A Black former manager for Spirit AeroSystems lost his case alleging his boss treated him worse than his white peers after a North Carolina federal judge found Tuesday that the supervisor may have been rude, but there's no evidence he was racist. Collins Mahoney's two-year-old retaliation lawsuit accused the company of unfairly demoting him from a managerial role and cutting his pay after Mahoney repeatedly complained that his supervisor, Jack Jones, demeaned him and held him to a higher standard than his white peers. However, U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III wasn't convinced race bias was behind the purported mistreatment,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS