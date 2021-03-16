11th Circ. Backs LG Chem Wins In Exploding Battery Suits

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed the dismissal of two related suits attempting to pin exploding lithium batteries used in vape devices and e-cigarettes on Korean company LG Chem, ruling that the suits did not belong in Georgia federal court. In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the panel found that the suits from Leeland Davis and Ethan Fullerton have no meaningful connection to the Peach State, agreeing with the lower courts' findings last year. "Plaintiffs are Oklahoma residents, they purchased their LG 18650 batteries in Oklahoma from Oklahoma retailers, and their injuries occurred in Oklahoma," the panel said. "They have not alleged...

