A Changing Title IX Landscape Brings Challenges For Schools

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 2:08 PM EDT) -- Over the past 10 years, colleges and universities have grappled with contradictory guidance regarding their responsibility in connection with sexual discrimination and harassment on campus. From a so-called Dear Colleague letter issued during the Obama administration, to the narrow regulations released during the Trump administration, colleges and universities across the country have received conflicting instructions from the U.S. Department of Education on how to enforce Title IX on campus.[1] Title IX guidance appears to be in flux again. This article addresses the responsibilities of a decision maker in a Title IX due process hearing; specifically, which regulations and procedures apply to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS