Texas Judge Won't Delay IP Damages Trial After Atty's Death

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 11:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday said he wouldn't be postponing a damages retrial in a trade secrets dispute over light sensors after the sudden death of one of the parties' attorneys, rejecting defendant Renesas Electronics America Inc.'s request to push the trial back by 60 days. U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III orally denied Renesas' request during a telephone conference held Tuesday, according to the case docket. The judge didn't issue a written order elaborating on his reasoning. Renesas, formerly known as Intersil Corp., had asked the court to delay the April 5 trial after its lawyer Clyde Siebman...

