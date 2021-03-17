Fla. Atty Wants Suit Over $5M Award From Funding Deal Nixed

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida court is being asked to nix litigation seeking to enforce a more than $5 million arbitral award by an attorney who was found personally liable for a costs order totaling more than $400,000 during the proceeding, which took place in Hong Kong, for not having proper authorization to represent his mentally incapacitated client. Arguing through counsel, Craig Thomas Galle and The Galle Law Group PA said Tuesday that the Florida court lacked jurisdiction over the litigation filed by Noble Prestige Ltd., which won the award following a dispute stemming from a funding agreement to secure money owed to the...

