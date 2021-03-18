Activist Funds Back With New Playbook After Pandemic Pause

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Shareholder activism dipped last year as investors gave companies breathing room amid the coronavirus pandemic, but its popularity has not waned, and experts say activist hedge funds are increasingly using modern technology while showing heightened concern about environmental, social and governance issues. The practice has been growing in popularity because it can put power and money in the hands of investors; if a business is underperforming or isn't operating in shareholders' best interests, an activist campaign can result in a new slate of directors to a company's board, stock buybacks, divestitures or even an outright sale. But although shareholder activism had...

