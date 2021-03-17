Reps. Offer Bills To Improve Tribal Sanitation And Schools

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- Two bipartisan bills to improve infrastructure for Native American communities were introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday, one of which would allocate $2.6 billion for improved sanitation facilities and another that would set aside $1 billion for grants to improve school facilities. Reps. Don Young, R-Alaska, and Tom O'Halleran, D-Ariz., often tag team on legislation aimed at bettering conditions for Native tribes, such as designating a National Tribal Colleges and Universities Week and providing resources including funding for women and children in tribal communities who survived domestic violence. Last year, Young and O'Halleran introduced a sanitation bill that called on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS