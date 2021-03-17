Pharmacies Rip FDA Bid To End Compound Drugs Reg Case

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A group of pharmacies challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's new regulations concerning compounded medication distribution told a D.C. federal court Wednesday that its lawsuit is ripe for judicial review, slamming the agency's claim that the case is premature. Wellness Pharmacy Inc., Women's International Pharmacy Inc. and five other pharmacies that make compound drugs said that while the agency will begin in October to enforce a limit on interstate distribution of compounded drugs against pharmacies in states that do not sign on to the new rules, their two procedural claims warrant immediate review by the court. The pharmacies made this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS